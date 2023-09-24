Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Free Autumn Item Bundle

To celebrate the start of fall, Gameloft is giving Disney Dreamlight Valley players a free item bundle that can be claimed in all versions of the game. The bundle in question can be obtained by using the code AUTUMNBUNDLE. For those that have never redeemed a code in the game before, players can find the section under "settings." From there, the "help" section has a place where a redemption code can be entered. Shortly after redeeming the code, players will receive an in-game letter in their mailbox, which contains the following items:

Pampas Grass Jug x2

Bountiful Marigold Basket x2

Autumn Harvest Pennants

Autumn Wreath

If the names aren't a tip-off, the items all fit a fall theme, and will allow players to decorate their valley in a way that celebrates the season. Gameloft has indicated that these items will be helpful for "fall-themed DreamSnaps challenges," but they should be a fun freebie, regardless. At this time, Gameloft has offered no indication how long this new code will be good for, so those interested in redeeming it should do so sooner, rather than later! A similar bundle was offered back in July, giving players free items that could be redeemed and used for summer-themed challenges.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Haunted Holiday Star Path

(Photo: Gameloft)

With October just around the corner, Disney Dreamlight Valley has offered players a number of ways to decorate for the season. The latest bundle gives players a way to do so for free, but those willing to part with some of their Moonstones can get the Haunted Holiday Star Path. As its name implies, the current Star Path is all about the Halloween season, offering items based on various Disney properties including A Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Hocus Pocus. Some of these items can be used to deck out the valley itself, or even give residents some fun new Halloween costumes. Players can also get some new avatar items for themselves through the Star Path, including a costume based on Oogie Boogie, or a wig based on Winifred's hair from Hocus Pocus.



Disney Dreamlight Valley Free-to-Play Release Date

Disney Dreamlight Valley released last year on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is currently available in early access, and can only be obtained by purchasing one of the Founder's Packs, or by playing through Xbox Game Pass. The game is slated to go free to play at some time in 2023. Gameloft has yet to announce when that will happen, but that window is swiftly coming to a close. The company's other major Disney game, Disney Speedstorm, will be going free-to-play on September 28th, just in time for a new season. Hopefully Disney Dreamlight Valley's free-to-play release won't be far behind!

Are you planning to claim these free items in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Did you get in on the game's new Star Path? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!