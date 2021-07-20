District 9, Elysium Director Neill Blomkamp Now Working on AAA Shooter

✖

Neill Blomkamp is working on a AAA game now that he’s joined the relatively new developer Gunzilla Games as the studio’s Chief Visionary Officer. With that title, he says he’ll take on responsibilities not unlike those of a movie’s director, a position he’s well acquainted with since he directed District 9, Chappie, Elysium, and the upcoming District 10 movie. Blomkamp’s addition adds to Gunzilla’s already diverse members with credits both in and out of gaming.

Blomkamp, however, has never made a game before. He directed the live-action Anthem: Conviction which was set in the universe of the game Anthem, but this role is a new one to him. As such, he told IGN he’ll be working with other senior members of the creative team to make sure the plans for the AAA shooter play out as hoped.

“The difference [from directing a film] is not acting like a single point that guides the creative team,” Blomkamp told IGN. “It's making sure that you're integrated into the team in a real way. I can come in with a very definitive point of view, but it has to work on two levels. It has to be accepted by the greater team as the right creative direction to go in. And it also has to be, first and foremost, something that can integrate into the architecture of gameplay in a way that's beneficial to the game.”

Gunzilla itself was formed last year with its team members boasting credits from different games and franchises. It’s helmed by Crytek investor Alexander Zoll and Gunzilla CEO Vlad Korolev with team members who worked on things like Assassin’s Creed, Need for Speed, and more.

As for the game the studio and now Blomkamp will be working on, not much is known about it at all. We know based on an announcement from May that the game will use the Unreal Engine to prop up its gameplay and that it’ll be a shooter. Richard K. Morgan, the author of the Altered Carbon series and worked on Crysis 2 and more in the past, is also working on the game.