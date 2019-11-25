Divinity: Original Sin Board Game Announced

Larian Studios is developing a tabletop version of their popular Divinity: Original Sin game. Last week, Larian Studios launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of Divinity: Original Sin: The Board Game. The new game involves a branching narrative, tactical combat choices, and a mix of new and existing characters. Play involves choosing locations to explore based on the ongoing story, which then branches off into obtaining either useful items and treasure or battling enemies or discovering traps. Combat incorporates the elemental interactions from the Original Sin games, with players combining elements to use in devastating combos.

One of the unique parts of Divinity: Original Sin: The Board Game is that players will actually impact the future of the franchise through the use of the Chronicle System, which provides players with a one-use code to record your playthrough and share your results with Larian Studios. The game developers will take that information and use it in their next Divinity: Original Sin game, thus giving players a chance to impact the future of Rivellon. While the Chronicle System can only be used once, the board game itself is replayable, and Larian Studios anticipates that players will only find 25% of the game’s content during a single playthrough.

Divinity: Original Sin and its sequel Divinity: Original Sin II were highly praised for offering players near limitless choices in both customization and interactions with the world. Not only did it provide players with rich characters and an immersive storyline, players also had deep combat options and tons of quest options that didn’t become repetitive.

The core pledge for Divinity: Original Sin: The Board Game will cost $120, with backers receiving the core set and all stretch goals. A premium pledge costs $165 and adds several additional miniatures and other goods. Several add-ons are also available. The Kickstarter has already reached its $160,000 goal and will remain open through December 20th.