Doctor Who Video Game The Lonely Assassins Gets a Trailer

Doctor Who episode "Blink," regarded by many as the best of the relaunched sci-fi series, is getting a sequel in video game form. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a found-phone style game that takes place after "Blink" and has players trying to piece together a mystery involving the Weeping Angels. The game is developed by award-winning studio Kaigan Games, the creators of Sara Is Missing and SIMULACRA. The game also stars Ingrid Oliver, who reprises her role as Petronella Osgood, the former UNIT scientist she plays on Doctor Who (which is now streaming on HBO Max), having filmed new live-action scenes in Cardiff. You can watch the trailer for Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins below. Here's the game's synopsis:

"Following their encounter with the Tenth Doctor, the Weeping Angels were trapped in the basement of Wester Drumlins. That is, until now…Merciless as ever, the Weeping Angels are back with a vengeance. Will you be able to uncover the truth and avoid their clutches? Now that the Weeping Angels have the power to infiltrate technology, no device is safe…

"Developed by the award-winning studio Kaigan Games (Sara Is Missing, SIMULACRA), Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins thrusts players into a dark mystery amidst a series of sinister events occurring at Wester Drumlins, a decrepit and supposedly uninhabited house in London. Building on the iconic Doctor Who episode 'Blink,' all is not what it seems as ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood (played by Ingrid Oliver) enlists the player's aid in tackling a familiar and lethal foe. Filmed in London and Cardiff, the game sees players interacting with a mysteriously discarded phone in order to uncover its secrets and that of its former owner. Blurring the line between live-action footage and gameplay, players will need to piece together clues and work with Petronella Osgood to trace connections to the first horrific encounter within Wester Drumlins."

The Lonely Assassins is one of two upcoming Doctor Who video games. The other is Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, a virtual reality game featuring David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor and Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor being developed by Maze Theory. The game will hit consoles in the spring.

Interested players can pre-register for Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins now. The new Doctor Who game releases on iOS, Android, and Steam on March 19th.