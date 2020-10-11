Doctor Who Video Game Starring David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker Announced

Doctor Who fans can soon embark on an adventure with the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors. Maze Theory and BBC Studios on Sunday announced two new video games launching in Spring 2021. One of them stars David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, the two most popular Doctor Who stars ever according to a recent poll. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is headed to consoles and PC and is a reimagining and expansion of 2019's Doctor Who virtual reality game, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. The Edge of Reality is described as a "compelling first-person adventure" with new gameplay, new monsters, and new worlds to explore.

The game sees players wielding the Thirteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver on an Easter egg-filled adventure. Here are the game's features, according to a press release:

A Console and PC adventure across Space and Time – built with current and next-generation consoles in mind, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality features new worlds to explore, new puzzles, new challenges and new gameplay.

An Original Doctor Who story – uncover a universe-spanning threat as you seek to save reality from a series of time-breaking glitches. Continue the story that began in The Edge of Time and partner with the Doctor to unearth a greater mystery.

New Enemies and AI – come face-to-face with classic Doctor Who monsters including the Daleks and Weeping Angels. Experience the metal-clad terror of the Cybermen and more foes yet to be revealed…

Maze Theory also announced Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, a new Doctor Who game headed to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Award-winning Malaysian studio Kaigan Games is developing the title.

The game is a ‘found phone’ experience. It tasks players with investigating "a sinister series of events taking place at Wester Drumlins, the iconic ‘uninhabited’ home featured in the legendary Doctor Who episode Blink. Someone is missing and a menacing new nemesis has emerged. Players will work with Petronella Osgood and other classic characters as they get steadily closer to the truth. There is only one rule: don’t turn your back, don’t look away and don’t blink!"

Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory said: “With our partners at BBC Studios, we are expanding the Doctor Who universe through a ground-breaking trilogy of experiences, now delivered across multiple devices and platforms. The uniting of The Thirteenth Doctor and The Tenth in Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is set to be an epic moment in a game that completely re-imagines last year’s VR experience. While The Lonely Assassins tells a brand new story exploring the legend of one of the most iconic episodes ever. As part of Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, we have also delivered an amazing fan-centric update to the VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. These launches reaffirm the studio’s commitment to take players on exciting and unexpected narrative journeys.”

Kevin Jorge, Senior Producer, Games & Interactive, BBC Studios said, “The Edge of Reality and The Lonely Assassins bring Doctor Who to life on console and mobile in a new and thrilling way. From saving the universe with the Thirteenth and Tenth Doctors, to bringing back the Weeping Angels, it’s going to be an exciting year and we can’t wait to reveal more!”

Look for Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality and Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins in Spring 2021.