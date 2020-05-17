Doctor Who Console Game In the Works

✖

Doctor Who is setting the TARDIS' destination for consoles and PCs. Maze Theory, developer of the VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, has announced that it will expand its line of Doctor Who games into a trilogy. The company will follow up The Edge of Time with one Doctor Who game for consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch) and another for mobile devices. The announcement comes at the same time that Maze Theory announced an expansion of its Peaky Blinders game line. “Maze Theory is evolving to the next level. We know from feedback that fans of shows like Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders crave new and exciting experiences across multiple devices and interwoven stories that create an overall experience far surpassing that of a single game," Maze Theory CEO Ian Hambleton said in a statement. "The world is facing challenging times right now, but the gaming sector continues to be resilient in times of economic uncertainty. These investments and our new content initiatives enable us to grow our fanbase and drive our business forward. We remain as committed as ever to delivering brilliant gaming experiences.”

Alexandra Lindsay, the investment director at Calculus Capital said, “Maze Theory has an impressive team in place, with a proven track record of developing and launching successful games. Having identified the opportunity through our network, we were attracted by Maze Theory’s ability to secure high profile IP, resulting in a strong slate of reputable titles, each of which have high commercial capabilities. In addition, the team’s ability to develop games across multiple platforms provides the company with diversification and exposure to larger markets.”

Maze Theory did not release any details about their next Doctor Who projects. The company did confirm in April that they are creating content tying into the Doctor Who multimedia crossover event Time Lord Victorious. It seems possible that one or both of these games could be a part of that story, which would mean releasing the game by January. The console game is slated for an "early 2021" release, meaning it could fit inot that window.

In Doctor Who: The Edge of TIme, according to Maze Theory's description, "Players will step into the world of Doctor Who, acting as the companion to the Doctor. Beginning in an everyday environment before going on the journey of a lifetime. Something has gone wrong and the Doctor is being held captive by a new an evil force who is threatening the universe and creating time rifts and manipulating reality itself. The Doctor, reaches out to you through communications including (Voiced by Jodie Whittaker) radios, TVs and other instruments, asking for your help. Armed with The Sonic Screwdriver and piloting the TARDIS under the guidance of the Doctor, it's up to players to save the Universe!"

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time available now on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, and Vive Cosmos.

