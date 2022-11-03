Doja Cat Wins Halloween With Perfect Animal Crossing Costume

Halloween has come and gone, but Doja Cat has just now revealed her costume with a handful of images of herself dressed as a Villager from Nintendo's Animal Crossing franchise! It's a terrific likeness, and Doja Cat has made it even better by posing with a net for bug-catching. The singer told fans on Twitter that her costume reveal would be late this year, but she did tease the design on October 30th by posting a reference to Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Now that the costume has been revealed, fans can see just how well she nailed it!

Images of Doja Cat's Animal Crossing costume were shared by the Doja Cat fan account @TheKittensRoom and can be found embedded below.

The first Animal Crossing released more than 20 years ago on Nintendo GameCube. While the series has had a passionate following for years, the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2020 helped propel the series to a much larger audience. The game has sold more than 39 million copies, compared to just over 13 million copies of New Leaf, the previous game in the series (excluding spin-offs). A lot of the hype surrounding New Horizons has quieted down over the last two years, partly due to the fact that Nintendo has ended additional updates for the game.

It's unclear what Nintendo's future plans are for Animal Crossing, but fans will likely have to wait a while for a new series entry. Historically, the company has only released one major Animal Crossing game for each platform. A new Animal Crossing game is a very safe bet for the company's next video game console, but there has been no indication about when that might happen. Fans will just have to settle for the current game, and look for ways to share their fandom, just as Doja Cat has clearly done! Of course, Animal Crossing fans can always check out all of our previous coverage of the series right here in the meantime!

Are you an Animal Crossing fan? Have you ever cosplayed an Animal Crossing character? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!