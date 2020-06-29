Twitch Temporarily Suspends Donald Trump for "Hateful Conduct"

Popular streaming platform Twitch has temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's account, which was first launched late last year. Contrary to the more broad statement the company recently made about sexual assault and harassment allegations against streamers on its platform and its investigations into them, Twitch has explicitly stated that the reason for Trump's suspension is "hateful conduct."

"Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch," a statement from Twitch provided to GameSpot reads. "In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed." Twitch's rules on hateful conduct describe it as "any content or activity that promotes, encourages, or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence" in regards to characteristics like race, gender, age, or disability, among others. You can read the full rules here.

Additionally, the company provided a transcript of certain comments from Trump's Twitch streams which violated its hateful conduct rules. The transcript is included below:

2016 campaign rally, recently rebroadcast on Twitch: "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people."

Tulsa Rally: "Hey, it’s 1:00 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, 'I’m sorry, this number’s no longer working.' By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it’s a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you’re sleeping."

It is currently unclear exactly when Trump's suspension might be over, and Twitch's statement doesn't provide any real details on its length. According to the company's support documents, a temporary suspension can last anywhere between one and 30 days.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images