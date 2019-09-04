DOOM 64 Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

The latest Nintendo Direct has brought many goodies for players to enjoy and think about. Not only was it revealed that Banjo-Kazooie is available now in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the next DLC fighter was unveiled and more are in development. In addition to this, there were plenty of other treats for Nintendo Switch owners, including one announcement that some fans were expecting to hear during this year’s QuakeCon. As it is DOOM’s 25th anniversary this year, Bethesda and id Software were kind enough to release the original three titles across major platforms, but there was no word on DOOM 64. Well, until now as it has been revealed that the Nintendo 64 title will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Following the release of the first three DOOM titles, a rating for DOOM 64 appeared for PC and PlayStation 4, with nothing mentioned about Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. However, nearly two months later and the official Nintendo Switch version has been revealed, and it is coming out this November.

Of course, this leaves many wondering if we will indeed be seeing DOOM 64 pop up on other platforms now that it has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch. When one fan asked if the game will arrive elsewhere, the official DOOM account simply responded with “that’d be neat.” Indeed it would be, but if it is actually going to happen, it will likely be revealed around the Nintendo Switch version’s release, or hopefully sooner.

In case you don’t know what DOOM 64 is all about, here’s more:

“Fight against demons in your crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop Hell’s invasion. As you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels, be on the lookout for enhanced weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat.”

DOOM 64 will be arriving on November 22nd for Nintendo Switch. For even more on the popular demon-slaying franchise, check out some of our previous coverage.

