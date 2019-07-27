DOOM 64 for PS4 and PC Leaked

Today, Bethesda stealth released DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 onto Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. And it looks like it’s got more classic DOOM on the way. The Pan European Game Information Rating board — the people who rate your games if you live in Europe — have leaked that Bethesda is bringing DOOM 64 to PS4 and PC, and possibly even more systems. That’s right a Nintendo 64 game is coming to PS4, because that’s the awesome timeline we’re currently in.

The news comes way of a new rating from PEGI (spotted by Gematsu), who rated the game for both PC and PS4, but interestingly not for Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. That said, you’d assume the title is coming to these systems as well, especially the Nintendo Switch. As you may know, games are usually rated not long before release, which suggests the port may be coming pretty soon.

For those that don’t know: DOOM 64 is a first-person shooter that released back in 1997 on the Nintendo 64 via Midway Games. More specifically, on March 31, 1997. It is a sequel to the DOOM series, and actually takes place after DOOM II. It wasn’t great, nor did it sell great, but like all classic DOOM games, there’s a lot of nostalgia for it that Bethesda surely could cash in on with an easy port.

Following the conclusion of the original series, the sole Marine who survived Hell returned to Earth, reclaiming it from the invasion that nearly wiped out the human race. That said, demons still lingered in Phobos and Deimos, and as a last-ditch effort by the military, it decides to bombard the moons with extreme radiation, hoping to kill any demons left. And the plan worked, for a bit. However, a mysterious entity survived and began to resurrect the demon horde, and make it stronger than ever before. Responding to this, a Marine strike force is sent to contain the advancing demon army, but is quickly and easily slaughtered. Well, except for one marine, who players become.

Again, at the moment, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or an Xbox One port, and there’s been no official announcement. However, we at least know Bethesda is planning on bringing the title to PS4 and PC, presumably sometime soon.

