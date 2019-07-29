DOOM Eternal Reveals The Doom Hunter

DOOM Eternal will be arriving later this year, which should give players plenty of action to enjoy alongside all sorts of various demons that are out for blood. Luckily, the Doom Slayer is up to the task, and now that he is more powerful than ever, there is sure to be carnage galore. That said, during this year’s QuakeCon, a new enemy was revealed that will be featured in the upcoming installment, and its one sole purpose is to hunt down the Doom Slayer with a myriad of weapons in tow.

As can be seen in the footage below (via YouTube user Punish), the new Doom Hunter is certainly going to keep players’ hands full. Complete with a hovering apparatus of sorts along with the likes of a rocket launcher, giant glowing blade, huge horns, and so much more, the Doom Hunter means business and it would love to give the Doom Slayer a hug. Of course, as long as it involves the ripping and tearing.

As for what DOOM Eternal is all about, here’s more:

“As the Doom Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.”

Slayer Threat Level at Maximum: Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities like the Double Dash, you’re faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever.

Unholy Trinity: Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer.

Battle Mode: A new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience built from the ground up at id Software. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, duking it out over three rounds of intense first-person combat.

DOOM Eternal is set to arrive on November 22nd for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on what is to come, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to take on the new Doom Hunter in DOOM Eternal as the Doom Slayer? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!