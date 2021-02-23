DOOM Fans Want Crash to Return Following Female Doom Slayer Rumors
Video games are increasingly offering players the opportunity to select between a male or female protagonist, and it seems that DOOM Eternal director Hugo Martin considered doing just that for the series. During a playthrough stream, Martin discussed the possibility, and what it would mean for the series. The director made it clear that he wouldn't want to offer fans a simple re-skin; he'd want the character to have her own weapons and play style. It doesn't necessarily mean it will happen in a future series entry, but clearly Bethesda and id Software have given it a lot of thought!
“I think if we did it, I’d want it to be lethal. I think it’s interesting how it would impact the glory kills, the kind of weapons that she would have, the fighting style. All aggression, absolutely, but a different type of aggression. I would really strive to allow it to impact the gameplay in a way that was meaningful. I’ve definitely put a lot of thought into that," said Martin.
On social media, a number of fans were hesitant about the possibility, but several DOOM fans shared their desire to see a female character return in a playable role: Quake 3's Crash! In Quake 3, Crash is established as someone that trained the Doom Slayer, so it would make sense to see her as a Doom Slayer, as opposed to an original character.
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Crash appearing in the DOOM series!
Fans would be all in for Crash: Eternal!
prevnext
Well, Doom's extended lore via Quake 3 Arena did include Doomguy's military instructor who just happened to be a Doomgirl soooo... Crash: Eternal when?https://t.co/ZVaeRt4fQQ— Judge Anon (@JudgeAnon) February 22, 2021
She could take on a starring role...
prevnext
Y'know I've always wanted to see another doom slayer take the title after doom guy's story was over. Having crash for example becoming the first female doom slayer would be awesome to see and play as— Buckio (@Buckio6) February 23, 2021
...or as a second playable character!
prevnext
It'd be sick if the next Doom entry introduced co-op play, either as a side campaign or even in the main campaign. Be even more sick if they made Crash from quake 3 as the partner and officially in the Doom series.
Lady Doom slayer ripping and tearing with her bro would be tops.— Deathwing Duck (@DeathwingDuck) February 22, 2021
The character has a lot of potential for growth.
prevnext
I'm all for a Female Doom Slayer, but ONLY if it's Crash. The perfect set up is right there; "Once, she was Doom's military instructor. Now the Arena Eternal tests Crash's mettle to the extreme patience. She is the trainer who introduces new warriors to the skills of battle." pic.twitter.com/AWVBjYTYVe— Secluded Demiurge (@hiddendemiurge) February 21, 2021
Come on, Bethesda!
prevnext
There is only one female Doomslayer @idSoftware @bethesda and that.....is Crash 💚— Crow, the Warden Titan (@CrowCmp32) February 23, 2021
There's definitely a way to make it work.
prevnext
I mean... Crash exists, and canonically trained the current doomslayer, so I’m all in for a game about her pic.twitter.com/Ty0sLJ4NBj— Mitchell Barnes (@KyleKytarn) February 22, 2021
Crash definitely seemed to top the list for most fans...
prevnext
female doom slayer... you mean Crash? that would be really cool! pic.twitter.com/b1Vqpabhy0— Silent Shikari (@ShikariSilent) February 22, 2021
...but others had a different Doom Slayer in mind!
prev
There’s only one true female Doom Slayer pic.twitter.com/hXQT9kp30W— 🚀𝓒𝓻𝓾𝔃𝓲𝓽𝓸🚀 (@BryanTheChamp) February 23, 2021