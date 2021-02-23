DOOM Fans Want Crash to Return Following Female Doom Slayer Rumors

Video games are increasingly offering players the opportunity to select between a male or female protagonist, and it seems that DOOM Eternal director Hugo Martin considered doing just that for the series. During a playthrough stream, Martin discussed the possibility, and what it would mean for the series. The director made it clear that he wouldn't want to offer fans a simple re-skin; he'd want the character to have her own weapons and play style. It doesn't necessarily mean it will happen in a future series entry, but clearly Bethesda and id Software have given it a lot of thought!

“I think if we did it, I’d want it to be lethal. I think it’s interesting how it would impact the glory kills, the kind of weapons that she would have, the fighting style. All aggression, absolutely, but a different type of aggression. I would really strive to allow it to impact the gameplay in a way that was meaningful. I’ve definitely put a lot of thought into that," said Martin.

On social media, a number of fans were hesitant about the possibility, but several DOOM fans shared their desire to see a female character return in a playable role: Quake 3's Crash! In Quake 3, Crash is established as someone that trained the Doom Slayer, so it would make sense to see her as a Doom Slayer, as opposed to an original character.

