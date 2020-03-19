GameStop Is Selling DOOM Eternal a Day Early Because of Coronavirus

GameStop has announced that it will be selling this month’s biggest release, DOOM Eternal, a day early. According to the retailer, this unprecedented decision comes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. More specifically, in order to adhere to the CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, the retailer will release the game a day early as a safety precaution for not only the customers, but associates working for the retailer.

Of course, if DOOM Eternal was the only big game supposed to release this Friday — March 20 — GameStop wouldn’t feel the need to do this. However, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is releasing on the same day. As a result, the retailer thinks selling DOOM Eternal a day early will help separate the inevitable crowds

“To ensure we adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, we will be selling DOOM Eternal a day early on Thursday, 3/19 as a safety precaution for our customers and associates,” reads an official tweet from GameStop. “Animal Crossing will release on Friday 3/20 to further help separate the crowds.”

To ensure we adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, we will be selling DOOM Eternal a day early on Thursday, 3/19 as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. Animal Crossing will release on Friday 3/20 to further help separate the crowds. — GameStop (@GameStop) March 19, 2020

DOOM Eternal is poised to release — via PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia — on March 20 (except at GameStop). Priced at $60, it’s also slated to come to Nintendo Switch later this year. Below, you can read more about the title:

“Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to stop the final destruction of humanity,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Also includes Battlemode, a new 2-vs-1 multiplayer experience in which a fully-armed Doom Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.”

