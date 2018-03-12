Valve Introduces Dota 2 Subscription Service Called Dota Plus

Valve has announced that a new subscription service called “Dota Plus” has been created for Dota 2, a monthly subscription that evolves the Battle Pass and provides players with a hero leveling system and other features.

A post from Valve on the Dota 2 blogs detailed the purpose behind the new subscription while drawing comparisons to the Battle Pass system that Dota 2 players are likely familiar with.

“Dota Plus is an evolution of the Battle Pass,” the announcement read. “In the past we released two types of Battle Passes, ones that revolved around the Majors, and one around The International. As a result of the recent introduction of the Pro Circuit, we’ve replaced the Majors Battle Passes with a new type of service that doesn’t depend on a specific start and end date, and one that we can continually add features and content to over time.”

The ongoing service from Valve is one that’s said to provide “both progression and opportunities for improvement” for players. One of the ways it’ll do this is through Hero Leveling alongside various Challenges and a Plus Assistant that’ll help players make the best decisions possible by “utilizing real-time item and ability suggestions” based on data from millions of games.

However, the Plus Assistant appears to do much more than just help make simple decisions. The Dota Plus site that describes the Assistant’s purpose says that it’ll suggest items that should be purchased, abilities that should be leveled based on what lane players are in and on the compositions of both teams, and will even suggest heroes for players to pick before the game based on what allies and enemies have already picked. Teammates of Dota Plus subscribers will also be able to see lane strategy suggestions that help create plans for how players will go about their laning phases. While the subscription is still brand new, features like the Plus Assistant already have some players questioning whether the feature borders on pay-to-win territory.

Dota Plus is available for $3.99 a month, though discounts are also available for players who want to go ahead and subscribe for either six months or a year. Full details on the subscription can be found through the official site and the announcement post.

