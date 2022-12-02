Dr Disrespect Finally Reveals Why He Was Banned From Warzone 2

Dr Disrespect has revealed why he was banned from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest content creators on the internet, largely thanks to his massive persona. He has garnered a huge audience over the course of many years due to replicating a very energetic gamer with the look of a cheesy 80s action movie character. He's incredibly in tune with his audience and has a lot of other major creators on his streams, but he's also a figure of controversy. He was famously banned from Twitch for undisclosed reasons after being the poster child for the site for quite some time. Now, he's on YouTube where he causes far less controversy, but still gets in trouble in other ways.

During a recent stream, DrDisrespect revealed that one of his accounts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was banned for a week for abusing proximity chat. A chatter suggested that it was due to spam, but he noted that it was actually for saying "pu**y" during a heated battle. Of course, Doc wasn't too thrilled about this and noted he's seen way worse in the game. Many have praised the addition of proximity chat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, but it does seem to be creating some issues. There's already a level of toxicity in Call of Duty and it has been a bit heightened with this new feature. However, it is also an M-rated game and swears are to be expected from the players.

Dr Disrespect revealed he had an account banned for 7 days in CoD MW2 for saying "P*ssy" in proximity chat pic.twitter.com/vUJVqzSdky — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 30, 2022

DrDisrespect has other accounts, so it's not terribly disruptive to his ability to play the game, but his stats and loadouts don't carry over. Doc noted that he's going to take it easy on this new account, likely waiting for the ban to resolve itself on his regular profile. Call of Duty has been cracking down on toxicity in its games for the last couple of years, for better or worse, so this may something that happens somewhat regularly going forward.

