Dr Disrespect Calls Out New York Times Over Bestseller List

Late last month, Dr Disrespect released his first book, appropriately titled "Violence. Speed. Momentum.," and as you would expect, it's been selling well, or at least as well as books sell these days. That said, despite this, the book has yet to make an apperance on the New York Times Best Seller List, which naturally the Two-Time has a problem with.

Taking to Twitter, the YouTube streamer called out the New York Times and its best seller list, claiming books that sold less copies than Violence. Speed. Momentum made it on the list. According to Dr Disrespect, some of these books sold less than 5,000 copies, a figure the streamer claims his book sold the first day it was announced. Following this up, the streamer claims the list is a scam.

"Hey New York Times, a book that made Top 15 on your new bestseller list sold under 5k copies," reads the tweet. "We sold more than that first day of announcing and we didn’t even make the list? You’re a f*****g scam."

"Champs, we crushed it," continued the streamer. "The reviews, the excitement, the story. Our total numbers blow out these numbers, we should easily be Top 3 on this list. What a f*****n joke."

Of course, it's worth noting that Dr Disrespect's claims have not been validated, and so far, the publication has not responded. If any of this changes, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

As for the book itself, it runs at $12.99 to $22.99, depending on what edition you're after. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official synopsis:

"Too much power. Wow. Too much energy. Wow. Too much anticipation. WOW. It’s the new memoir from the biggest star in gaming: Dr Disrespect. Dr Disrespect is a 6-foot-8 freak of nature with a 37-inch vertical, the two-time, back-to-back 1993-94 Blockbuster Video Game Champion, and in his factual opinion, the most dominant international gaming superstar in the history of the world. It was just a matter of time before Western civilization came begging Doc to save literature by writing a memoir that reads like a vicious, muscular lion clawing his way through the rocks, roaring in anger and dominance. Here you will find his deepest, most intimate secrets. The untold history of his mysterious, legendary origins and his rise to unparalleled dominance. And most of all, you will find out what, exactly, Doc’s a doctor of. Are you ready for a book with the rhythm of a sleazy ’70s muscleman and the ruthlessness of a ’90s serial killer? A journey that stares down the long, dark alley of your fears and never looks back? Does your warrior’s heart yearn to reach the tippity top of the mountain just to realize you’re still only halfway up? If so, firm handshakes, Champion: Welcome to the salvation of literature."