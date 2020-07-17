Dr Disrespect Considering Legal Action Against Twitch for Ban

✖

The saga of Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm and Twitch continues to get more interesting. The streamer was banned from the platform nearly a month ago, and Twitch has yet to issue a reason for the decision. What's more, Dr Disrespect claims that he has not been informed why the decision was made. In an interview with PC Gamer, the streamer went so far as to reveal that he is considering legal action against Twitch. It's unclear at this time what grounds he might have for doing so, but it doesn't seem like the streamer has any intention of returning to the platform when all is said and done.

Since he began streaming in 2015, Dr Disrespect has been one of the most popular streamers in gaming. He also seems poised to become a major breakout star. The streamer currently has a television series in the works from Skybound Entertainment, as well as an in-character memoir from Gallery Books.

At a time where multiple outlets are having a bidding war over Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, it's shocking that Twitch would cut ties with a streamer on the level of Dr Disrespect without explanation. The streamer has courted some controversy over the years, particularly over recent comments regarding the coronavirus pandemic. It's unknown whether or not this played any role in Twitch's decision, but it should be noted that when asked about this in the interview, Dr Disrespect's publicist was quick to shut down that line of questioning.

"We're getting really close to dangerous territory here. So, you know, Doc, we don't know why Twitch banned him, and there is no formal warnings or reprimand on record. That's all legal is going to let him say," the publicist told PC Gamer.

Regardless of what happens, it seems it will only be a matter of time before the reason for the break is revealed. In the final moments of what turned out to be Dr Disrespect's final Twitch stream, many users noticed that the streamer seemed to be out-of-character, and acting a bit strange. Some have surmised this might even be the moment that he learned Twitch would be banning him. Dr Disrespect denies that, but it seems only inevitable that fans will find out more in the near future.

