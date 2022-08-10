Dr Disrespect Joins San Francisco 49ers For Training Camp

Dr Disrespect has suited up as a San Francisco 49er to train alongside the players for the upcoming NFL season. Dr Disrespect has managed to create a huge brand for himself, despite his controversies. Following a number of incidents, including filming people in a bathroom at E3, Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch after having previously been a face for the platform. To this day, no one knows why Twitch abruptly banned from the platform as the streamer had only been suspended at the most for prior infractions. Nevertheless, since then, Dr Disrespect has rebuilt his brand on YouTube and managed to become a bit of a mainstream icon with sponsorships from major companies like Mountain Dew.

Now, Dr Disrespect is teaming up with the San Francisco 49ers to train alongside some of the best players in the NFL. The streamer took to the fields to join the 49ers for training camp, even managing to throw a ball across the field to another player. Doc demonstrated his athleticism and showcased his killer throwing arm in a short video. He also donned the uniform, making sure he fit right in with the rest of the team. Earlier this year, Dr Disrespect announced one of the 49ers draft picks at the NFL Draft, much to the confusion of some of the commentators at the event. As of right now, it's still a bit unclear what the connection between the 49ers and Doc is, though it's possible he's just a huge fan and there's not much else to it besides that.

The Throw. Soon… pic.twitter.com/sLTfuU9nTt — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) August 9, 2022

Dr Disrespect is currently developing a brand new first person shooter called Deadrop. The game is being positioned as a competitor to other major FPS titles, such as Call of Duty. With that said, the first gameplay for Deadrop was recently revealed and many FPS fans were underwhelmed and poked fun at the game. The game has only been in development for a handful of months and is likely years away from releasing, so it will probably be a while before it really starts to take shape.

