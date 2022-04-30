Dr Disrespect Announces San Francisco 49ers Pick at NFL Draft 2022

✖

Dr Disrespect made a surprise appearance at the 2022 NFL Draft as a representative for the San Francisco 49ers. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest internet personalities in the world thanks to the fact he's playing one of the most charismatic characters out there. The Doc is an aggressive first-person shooter player who looks like an 80s action hero. Guy Beahm created the character in the late 2000s as part of a YouTube channel, but eventually dropped the character to go work at Sledgehammer Games to help with some Call of Duty games. Although he started out as a community manager, he eventually became a level designer before leaving the company and becoming a full-time streamer.

Over the years, Dr Disrespect has become a controversial figure on the internet, resulting in him being banned from Twitch for unknown reasons. He later moved to YouTube where he has been able to carve out a sizable audience and retain partnerships with companies like Mountain Dew. His internet fame has also given him a major new opportunity. Dr Disrespect appeared on stage at the 2022 NFL Draft to announce one of the draft picks for the San Francisco 49ers. Doc revealed that the 49ers were selecting LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price. It was a pretty surprising cameo and one that resulted in some confusion. The commentators noted how they weren't familiar with Dr Disrespect and would need to ask their children for further information on the streamer.

Clearly the world is realizing the impact of online personalities and are looking to utilize them however they can. The NFL tweeted a clip of Dr Disrespect's appearance, netting thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. Whether Dr Disrespect will be working witht the NFL or the 49ers more closely in the upcoming season remains to be seen, but it seems likely he will continue to find himself in the mainstream spotlight one way or another.

