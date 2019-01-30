‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Gets Balance Update Ahead of Season 2 Premiere Tomorrow

Things are about to heat up in Dragon Ball FighterZ, as a second season of content is set to launch tomorrow, bringing with it Jiren and Videl, along with other combatants and variations that will keep the fighting game going strong. Ahead of that, however, Bandai Namco has introduced a new patch to get the game prepared for the new season, while also introducing some balance changes to the game.

The details were shared on Bandai Namco's European page, and the patch should be live for all platforms now, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Fighting fanatics will notice some interesting changes, including health recovery being a little bit different, as well as buffs applied to Sparking!, but nothing that doesn't keep the game from still being a lot of fun. You can read the full notes below:

HEALTH RECOVERY UPON TAKING DAMAGE:

- Reduce the amount of recoverable health when damaged. (Excluding invincible moves)

KI GAUGE:

- Decrease the amount of Ki Gauge gained when receiving damage from Super Attacks and Meteor Attacks, and increase the amount of Ki Gauge gained when receiving damage from other attacks.

- For a short period of time after using the Ki Gauge, the overall amount of Ki Gauge gained is now reduced.

MID-AIR SMASH ATTACK:

- When the condition for a camera change is met, the camera effect will occur regardless of the height of the character's position now.

INVINCIBLE SPECIAL MOVES:

- Z Assist and Ultimate Z Change will now be unusable during Invincible Special Moves aside from when it hits.

POWERED-UP SPECIAL MOVE:

- Reduce the amount of Recoverable Health when receiving damage from Power-up Special Moves. (Excluding invincible moves)

SUPER ATTACK:

- Reduce the amount of damage dealt when a move other than Ultimate Z Change connects after a Super Attack hits.

- It is now easier to successfully connect Ultimate Z Change after Super Attacks.

ALL METEOR ATTACKS:

- Increased the minimum damage of all Meteor Attacks.

SPARKING!:

- Sparking! can now be used while blocking. (Includes blocking in mid-air)

- While Sparking! is active, reduce the amount of recoverable health of the opponent when damage is dealt to them. (Excluding invincible moves)

- Increased the start up frames of Sparking! aside from when cancelled from an attack.

VANISH MOVE:

- Camera change is easier to occur when cancelled from an attack.

Z-REFLECT:

- You will be invincible to the opponent's Sparking! activation after a successful Z-Reflect against an opponent's attack.

ALL THROW MOVES, DRAGON RUSH:

- Specific throw moves and Dragon Rush cannot connect more than once within a combo.

DRAGON RUSH:

- Decreased the amount of Ki gauge gained and damage dealt.

- After a Dragon Rush during mid-combo, camera change will not occur for subsequent hits.

MID-AIR DRAGON RUSH:

- The opponent will ground slide after a mid-air Dragon Rush during a combo.

GUARD CANCEL CHANGE:

- Invincible state will now last until coming into contact or in close vicinity with the opponent.

- Increased the recovery frames and landing recovery frames when blocked.

GROUND BACKSTEP:

- Increase the distance travelled.

SHENRON (REVIVE ALLIES):

- Increased the health of the revived ally.

SHENRON (MAKE ME IMMORTAL):

- Increased the health recovery rate.

GROUND RECOVERY:

- Reduced the collision from mid-air opponent.

DELAYED GROUND RECOVERY:

- Until completely down, you will now be able to perform the different ground recovery options.

DRAMATIC FINISH:

- Vanish Move will also trigger Dramatic Finish now.

Again, fans should get used to some of these changes rather easily. Never hurts to jump in and see how they apply now, right?

The Season 2 FighterZ pass should start sometime tomorrow, so get ready for new combatants!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

