Bandai Namco Reveals Correct Pronunciation for Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is releasing this week, but amid talks of which characters would be OP, an unlikely debate has been taking place: How is the game’s name pronounced?

If you’re set in the way that you pronounce Dragon Ball FighterZ, you’ll probably be unaware that there’s an entire group of gamers out there who have been pronouncing it differently. The two pronunciations people appear to have been clashing over are “Fighters,” or “Fighter-Z” with the hard “Z” at the end.

Thankfully, Bandai Namco has stepped in to put this debate to end once and for all. On the publisher’s U.S. Twitter account, Bandai Namco confirmed that the first pronunciation above is correct, so don’t go throwing around that “Z” when you encourage your friends to buy Dragon Ball FighterZ and brawl with you.

After seeing Bandai Namco’s official ruling on the pronunciation of the game’s title, it makes sense why the “Fighters” pronunciation would be the correct one. It sounds better, flows better, and everyone gets the “Z” reference without having to say it. But then again, with Dragon Ball Z being arguably the most popular and loved installation in the Dragon Ball franchise, it’s somewhat understandable why some would be drawn to sounding out the end of the game’s title.

Despite Bandai laying down the law with the tweet, there are still some out there who refuses to accept the pronunciation and appear to be sticking with the “Z” version. Replies to Bandai’s tweet were full of comments about why the “Z” was there in the first place if it’s not supposed to be pronounced, but the Bandai Namco account swatted away those opposing opinions. Some popular streamers have even been saying the game’s name with the “Z” at the end as well, and with viewers already turning to these sources for gameplay and tutorials, it’ll probably take a while for everyone to get on board with the correct pronunciation, but Bandai Namco appears keen to make it happen.

Dragon Ball FighterZ – not Dragon Ball Fighter-Z – is scheduled to release on Jan. 26 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.