Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets an Epic Launch Trailer

Bandai Namco teased players once again with a new Dragon Ball FighterZ launch trailer that shows off the game’s core characters and some explosive fights.

The release of Arc System Works’ and Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ is quickly approaching with the game coming out later this week, and if you’ve missed any trailers showcasing the various characters’ gameplay and moves, this trailer is the one to watch to catch up. Starting out with Goku as any Dragon Ball experience should, it quickly transitions into others like Nappa, Goku Black, Android 17 and 18, and many other core characters from the cast of the Dragon Ball universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both the mighty Shenron and Android 21 both received some time in the trailer as well, characters that haven’t taken the spotlight too much leading up to the game’s release. Shenron obviously won’t be a playable character in the multiplayer roster, but he will play an important role in a fight if you or another player is able to obtain all of the Dragon Balls. Doing so after powering up enough to max out your resource bar will allow you to summon Shenron and make a wish that includes the option to revive characters and restore your own health, but gathering all seven Dragon Balls will take some time.

Android 21, however, is most certainly a playable character and one that looks like a force to be reckoned with at that. The antagonist of the game’s story mode is playable online in her Majin form that outfits the Android with pink skin and a long tail that allows her to easily combo from a distance. Android 21 also received a new trailer recently that’s exclusive to her character and details her most devastating abilities including her ability to steal her opponents’ powers and other Majin attacks like turning them into various pastries to do some serious damage.

With the release of the game coming at the end of the week, most players are likely echoing Goku’s thoughts: Let’s hurry up and get this started. Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Jan. 26.