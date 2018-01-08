Dragon Ball FighterZ Releases Goku Black Trailer

Bandai Namco recently released a new Dragon Ball FighterZ trailer focusing on Goku Black, the time-traveling antagonist from Dragon Ball Super.

A lookalike to Dragon Ball Super’s protagonist Goku, Goku Black has several black and rose-tinted variations of Goku’s abilities. His powerful Super Saiyan Rose transformation is also his SSGSS form much like Goku’s blue-haired version and augments his powers to new heights.

Starting off with the same transformation scene that’s used in the anime, Goku Black puts his Time Ring-clad hand to his head and transforms into his Super Saiyan Rose form. While he may look almost exactly like Goku, the trailer shows him facing off against Future Trunks as was seen in the Future Trunks Saga of Dragon Ball Super.

If you haven’t seen the Future Trunks Saga in Super, you’ll probably have plenty of questions about why there’s what’ll appear to be an evil clone of Goku fighting the series’ main characters. Without spoiling too much from the saga if you haven’t caught up yet, Goku Black is connected to the green-skinned Supreme Kai apprentice Zamasu, but that much can be seen from the Dragon Ball FighterZ trailer.

In Dragon Ball FighterZ, Goku Black uses several of his signature moves from the anime and manga that sometimes involve him teaming up with Zamasu for an attack. He can utilize Instant Transmission just like Goku can, and he also has a variant of Goku’s Kamehameha that’s used in his Rose form called Super Black Kamehameha. This move is used in one of his team-up attacks where Zamasu holds an opponent in order to have Goku Black deliver a direct hit. He also uses God Split Cut throughout the trailer, a move where he manipulates his energy to most often create a blade around his hand but can also turn it into different weapons such as a scythe.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to be released on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.