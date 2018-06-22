Dragon Ball FighterZ Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

This morning Bandai Namco revealed that Dragon Ball FighterZ will finally hit Nintendo Switch on September 28. It may sound like a long way off, but on the plus side, if you start an episode of Dragon Ball Z today where Goku starts charging a spirit bomb, by the time he actually throws it, it should be about launch day.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch fan pouting about the delayed release, suck that lower lip back in, because we’re actually getting some incredible bonuses for waiting. Dragon Ball FighterZ pre-orders on Nintendo Switch will include the Japanese version of the classic Super Famicom game Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden. Players will also get early access to SSGSS Goku and Vegeta, like pre-orders on PS4 and Xbox One were entitled to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t played Dragon Ball FighterZ yet, you can’t miss it this time. Go online and view some streams or tournaments on Twitch. Now don’t freak out; you can actually do that stuff, too. Dragon Ball FighterZ absolutely lends itself to highly technical competitive play, but many of the most impressive combos can be pulled off with one or two buttons, and very little directional input. In your very first fight, you’ll be looking a lot like the maniacs you see streaming on Twitch.

And perhaps that’s the biggest appeal. Dragon Ball FighterZ always makes you look so cool, no matter which character you want to use, and regardless of your level of fighting game experience. Spend weeks training with a single fighter and you’ll be rewarded. Hand a Joy-Con to your non-gamer significant other and watch them smash buttons and still manage to have fun and look awesome. Arc System Works and Bandai Namco really did pull off a great compromise, here.

Here’s the elevator pitch, straight from the product page on Steam:



High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.



3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.



Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!



Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

As soon as we learn more about the performance on Switch and all of those juicy, technical details, we’ll get you guys up to speed straight away. Stay tuned!