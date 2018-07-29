Dragon Ball FighterZ Team Explains Why Accessibility Is Important

While Bandai Namco‘s Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that hardcore players are easily drawn to, it’s one that’s actually open to everyone. Newbies can pick it up and discover a number of combos and power moves that can be used to their advantage. And it’s all due to how easily accessible the game is.

The developers at Arc System Works have talked about how accessible the game is in the past when it comes to getting players involved, but a new interview with Eurogamer has provided additional details as to why the team chose to take this direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Fighterz’s producer, Tomoko Hiroki, explained that implementing easy-to-understand terminology and making mindful moves in combat really came together nicely with the game’s creation. “We thought that, rather than make the controls more and more difficult, we wanted to focus more on mind games, making each of the characters quite different. Another thing I realised only after the game was released is that when this game is being played for esports, the fact we were able to use easier to understand words for the specific mechanics we have for the game – so, for example, the Z Change, the Super Dash – this wasn’t our main objective, but the fact we were able to use rather easy to understand words was something that worked to lower the hurdles for the casual fans.”

Junya Motomura, director of the game at Arc System Works, had something to add as well, explaining how the general goal was to appeal to as many players as possible. “We started out with a clear goal that we had to satisfy both the casual players and the competitive players. We had that idea from the start. Since this was a new franchise, we were able to build from the ground up without pulling anything from a series fighting game. So we were able to build from the ground up to balance the system without having to think about how we were going to satisfy the old players. That was a good positive we were working to.

“Arc System Works has recently been very conscious about this problem, of the divided user base. We were constantly trying to find a way to satisfy both of the user types. It was a result of a very long term consideration of how to achieve this playstyle.”

Players have been discovering this for some time, but they’ll be able to see some of these strategies in action in a couple of weeks when the game takes center stage at EVO 2018 in Las Vegas. Hopefully we’ll see some announcements tying in with it around that time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The game will make its debut on Nintendo Switch starting September 28.