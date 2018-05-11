Dragon Ball FighterZ and Tekken 7 Face Off as Sales Figures Are Revealed

Bandai Namco has become known for its stellar line-up of fighting games. While we wait to see how Soul Calibur VI will fare when it arrives later this year, two of its other hits are going head-to-head with impressive sales numbers.

During the company’s recently financial meeting for the fiscal year, the publisher has revealed that both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Tekken 7 are performing reasonably well, both jam-packed with guest fighters, awesome gameplay and remarkable visuals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the more impressive performer of the two is Dragon Ball FighterZ, which has already sold 2.5 million copies in reported sales, plus digital, through March 31, 2018. That’s an incredible number for a game in a two month time frame.

Meanwhile, Tekken 7 — which made its debut back in June of last year — has sold just as well. It’s cleared 2.8 million units sold in just under a year’s time, fueled by guest characters including favorites from the Fatal Fury and Final Fantasy XV franchises.

When it came to FighterZ, 37 percent of its sales came from outside of Japan through digital. That means a third of overall players don’t even own a physical copy of the game — they’re getting their kicks (and punches) straight from their hard drive.

Keep in mind that FighterZ also set a launch record for the Dragon Ball franchise, clearing out two million copies in a week — and that’s before the game managed to come out in Asia.

Meanwhile, while Tekken 7 is performing admirably, it’s still a bit behind on its predecessor. Back when it came out, Tekken 6 managed to sell 3.5 million copies. But there’s still time for the fighting champ to come back — especially if the game hits a $20 price tag.

There could be something happening with these franchises very soon between E3 and the forthcoming EVO tournament. We could see new guest star announcements or potential add-ons or maybe even Nintendo Switch versions, so those fans can enter the fray as well.

For now, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Tekken 7 are available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We suggest checking both of them out.

(Hat tip to Eventhubs for the scoop!)