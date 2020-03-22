Dragon Ball FighterZ Shares New Look at Ultra Instinct Goku

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently running through it’s Season 3 DLC fighters, with the powerful Kefla having released in later February. The next upcoming fighter is Ultra Instinct Goku, the form of the character that notably took on the strong fighter Jiren in Dragon Ball Super. (This is just the latest Goku iteration to enter the ring, and, to be honest, the developers might finally be running out of Gokus to add.) Bandai Namco has shared some new images of Ultra Instinct Goku in the game, and he looks like he packs quite a punch.

You can check out the new screenshots, which show Ultra Instinct Goku taking on Jiren himself, below:

It’s over for Jiren mains when Ultra Instinct Goku arrives to #DragonBallFighterZ this Spring. Are you ready to unleash the immeasurable power of Ultra Instinct? https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/A4M6RLs6ZJ — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 21, 2020

Notably, Bandai Namco still says “Spring” when referring to the character’s possible release, so there’s no telling when exactly Ultra Instinct Goku might actually come to Dragon Ball FighterZ. On the other hand, there are already plenty of fighters included, DLC and otherwise, so it’s not like people are really going without. Still, what with the coronavirus pandemic and all, releasing sooner rather than later might actually help people forget about things for a little bit, so it wouldn’t shock me to see the new Goku’s release date get bumped up significantly from whenever it was initially scheduled.

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the new Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC so far? Are you excited to play as Ultra Instinct Goku when she releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Kefla, the most recent DLC fighter, is already available in the game, with Ultra Instinct Goku set to arrive soon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.