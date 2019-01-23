‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Getting Free Weekend On Xbox One

When it came out just about a year ago, Dragon Ball FighterZ took the fighting and anime world by storm, mixing together the best of both worlds into a beat-em-up that resembles any classic episode from the hit series. But in case you haven't given the game a try just yet, Microsoft and Bandai Namco are providing you a chance to do so- for free!

The Xbox Wire site announced today that the companies will be hosting a free weekend with the hit fighting game for all Xbox One and Xbox One X owners with a Gold membership. This includes access to a variety of fighters and modes, although the company didn't make it clear whether DLC content would be accessible.

The Free Play Days promotion for FighterZ will begin on Thursday, January 24 at 12:01 AM PDT, and runs through Sunday, January 27, at 11:59 PM PDT. During that time, players can simply download this version of the game to their system and fight to their heart's content. You can actually begin pre-loading it now in time for its free weekend.

In addition, Xbox Live Gold members will be offered a discount on the game, just in case they want to stick around for the long haul. The standard edition will be marked down by 60 percent, down to $23.99. Meanwhile, you can also get the FighterZ Edition, with eight additional fighters in the FighterZ Pass, for $47.49; and then there's the Ultimate Edition, with the FighterZ Pass, anime music pack and commentator pack, for $54.99. These prices should be good all weekend long; but remember, you need to be an Xbox Live Gold member to take advantage.

It's a huge opportunity to check out one of the best fighting games out there for free of charge. And its multiplayer options are through the roof, so you can learn new tactics and see how you measure up against other experts around the world.

In our review, we noted, "Throughout the Budokais and Xenoverses over the years, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out as a staple in not just a Dragon Ball fan's collection, but in the game library of any fighting game aficionado as well. Dragon Ball FighterZ confidently presents itself as one of the best fighting games that'll be released this year as perhaps the best adaptation the franchise has ever seen, a co-op couch brawler and online PvP game that players will return to for years." So, yeah, enjoy it for free over the next few days!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is also available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. No word yet if those versions will be getting a free weekend or not.

