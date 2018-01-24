Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Details Released for Jiren, Android 17

A new DLC pack is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 that adds the ultra-powerful Jiren and the iconic Android 17 to the fighter roster.

For those that have been keeping up with the Tournament of Power arc in Dragon Ball Super, you’ll understand what a big deal it is to be able to play as Jiren. The Pride Trooper from Universe 11 tosses aside attacks and opponents almost effortlessly while taking fighters such as Goku and Vegeta at the same time in their most powerful forms. If his power levels in Xenoverse 2 live up to the reputation that he’s established in the anime, he’s going to be a go-to pick for any player looking for a devastating win.

But alongside the relatively new Jiren is another character that’s being added, the Dragon Ball Super version of Android 17. The Android is no stranger to anyone who’s watched either Dragon Ball Z or the newer Dragon Ball Super, but the stamina-filled fighter is returning with some new tricks this time.

In addition to these characters which will be part of a paid DLC package, a free update is also coming that’ll add a new battle system and special costumes for select fighters. An extreme boost in power will be available during fights depending on some battle circumstances and the power will take different effects depending on who uses it.

A press release from Bandai Namco shared more details about the two fighters coming in the DLC bundle called Extra Fighter Pack 2 along with additional information about the free update.

Jiren/Android 17

Jiren is a member of the Pride Trooper and the strongest warrior from Universe 11. He has special moves such as Mediation and a Power Rush which no other character can contain! Android 17 has a new ability which allows him to absorb attacks as well as a brand new fighting style.

Free Update

Free content will be also available in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 including a new battle system, new avatar skills and new special costumes for Dragon Ball characters! Limit Burst is the new battle system that can be used once per battle. Players can dramatically increase their ability temporally depending on the number of members in the enemy team. The type of boost will also differ based on the fighter. Some characters may power up their team members whilst some may lower the status of the opponent.

This free update will also bring a new avatar Awaken Skill with the “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan” (SSGSS) where players will be able to feel the power of the Gods and be transformed to the infamous “Blue Form”! Finally new swimsuits will be available for Android 18 and Videl. Let’s get prepared for the summer season!

