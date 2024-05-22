Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga DLC Gets a Release Date, New Trailer

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players got a new trailer for Future Saga Chapter 1 this week alongside a release date confirming when the DLC will be out and available. In true Bandai Namco fashion, the publisher and the game's developer, Dimps, are wasting little time between the announcement and the release with Future Saga Chapter 1 scheduled to release in just two days on May 24th. New character, missions, and more are planned for this DLC with even more to come in the future if "Chapter 1" is any indicator of what's planned for the next Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLCs.

This Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC is the same one that's adding Goku Black in his Ultra Supervillain form as a playable character as well as a totally new version of Vegeta, too. The former should be pretty familiar to those who've kept up with Dragon Ball Super while the latter will apparently still culminate in a Goku vs. Vegeta fight so that Vegeta can exhibit his new powers.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 1 DLC Release Date

As revealed in the trailer shared above, the new Future Saga Chapter 1 DLC will be out on May 24th. Below is a breakdown of everything that's included in this next DLC as well as a free update that's releasing for everyone on the same day.

Playable Characters

Broly (Restrained)

Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rose) Ultra Supervillain

Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) Ultra Supervillain

Android 18 (DB Super)

Videl (DB Super)

Additional New Content

Extra Missions: 3

Parallel Quests: 12

Skills: 15

Costumes: 3

Super Soul: 5

Loading Screen Illustrations: 63

Free Update #18

Raid Quests: 7

Costumes: 8

Aura/Accessories: 3

Loading Screen Illustrations: 93

Super Soul: 5

Avatar Level Cap Unlock

Cross Versus New Feature (Stage: 1, Badge: 4, Emotion: 2)

More Improved Features

As the end of the trailer for Future Saga Chapter 1 indicates, there are still three more chapters in the Future Saga arc to come. Neither dates nor plans for those have been announced at this time, but the breakdown above should give you an idea of what the spreads might look like for those next DLCs.