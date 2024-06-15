Steam Event Lets Everyone Play 3 Games for Free This Weekend

Steam's big Next Fest event is going on right now which means that Steam users get to try tons of different games for free via all sorts of demos available until June 17th. Like other Steam Next Fest events before this one, most of those demos are for games that aren't yet out yet and serve as previews for what's to come as well as ways for people to get eyes on games that they otherwise may not have ever paid any attention to. As part of the weekend festivities, however, there are a few more games that aren't technically part of Steam Next Fest but are getting in on the freebie action regardless by giving people the chance to try them for free this weekend.

Those games are GTFO, Deep Rock Galactic, and Hell Let Loose. Each of these games are probably known quantities to Steam users by now since they've all released in full within the past five years, and while there's no connection between them as far as publishers or developers go, their respective free weekends have all converged now to create some very fortunate circumstances for anyone who's looking for something to do this weekend.

Even better, GTFO, Deep Rock Galactic, and Hell Let Loose are all quite different from one another, so there's something there for most people to try if you've never played one or all of them before. Their free weekends all run from now until Monday, so you've got until then to try them. Each of the games is also on sale, too, with GTFO down to $19.99, Deep Rock Galactic down to $9.89, and Hell Let Loose down to $29.99 for a limited time as well.

More on each of these temporarily free-to-play Steam games can be found below for those unfamiliar with them:

GTFO

"Your team of prisoners is dropped into the Rundown when a new Work Order is issued by The Warden, the mysterious entity holding you captive. The Rundown is a series of expeditions, each one taking you deeper into a decayed research facility called The Complex. You descend level by level, scavenging tools and resources that help you survive in a perilous network of tunnels where gruesome creatures lurk in every shadow. Complete all the expeditions to fulfill the Work Order and clear the Rundown."

Deep Rock Galactic

"Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!"

Hell Let Loose

"Join the chaos of war and be a part of the most iconic battles of the Eastern and Western Fronts, including Carentan, Omaha Beach, Stalingrad, Kursk and more. Hell Let Loose drops you into the action, where you will have to fight across fields, bridges, forests, towns and more war-torn environments! Lumbering tanks will be dominating the battlefield and crucial supply chains fuelling the frontlines, you are essential to the colossal, combined arms warfare."