Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Possibly Leaked

The newest Dragon Ball Z game — dubbed Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — dropped last week onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it seems fans of the long-running and popular anime are digging the show’s latest foray into the video game world. The game may not be perfect, but it’s one of the biggest Dragon Ball Z games to date, pack full of fan service and ambition. Further, it’s pretty meaty, and thus should keep players busy for weeks to come. That said, it looks like Bandai Namco won’t be stopping there.

During a recent expedition into the game’s files, dataminers noticed that there’s some game code that suggests the game is getting DLC, or in this case, DLC featuring Broly and the original movies. What dataminers found is numerous conversations between characters that mention Broly, who isn’t in the game. So either these are leftover files from cut content or they are for future DLC.

Again, the implication here is that the movies will be explored via DLC, but for now, this hasn’t been confirmed. Further, while Bandai Namco is known to support its releases with a healthy offering of DLC, it’s usually served up in smaller bits. In other words, this seems a bit expansive to be held just to a DLC release, unless it’s going to be tackled over the course of multiple DLC releases, which is certainly possible.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.