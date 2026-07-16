3 PS1 and PS2 Games Free for Some for 24 Hours

Not one, not two, but three PS1 and PS2 era games are available to download for free. If claimed in time, each nostalgic game is free to keep perpetually. There are some requirements that need to be met to claim the three games free of charge, though. For one, those interested need an Epic Games Store account. In addition to this, those interested also need an Amazon Prime subscription. This is because the free games come courtesy of Prime Gaming, which is distributing the free codes via Epic Games Store. To this end, while the old-school PlayStation games are available on console, this free giveaway is PC only.

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Back on February 14, 2025, Austin, Texas-based developer Aspyr released a remastered collection of Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness called Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered. This was a follow-up to 2024’s Tomb Raider I–III Remastered. Unfortunately, this collection of remasters is not currently free via Prime Gaming. The second collection is, though, and it’s set to save Prime Gaming subscribers $30. Of course, any and all subscribed to Amazon Prime for Prime Gaming aren’t really getting anything free, but the vast majority of Amazon Prime subscribers aren’t subscribed for Prime Gaming, so this is a bonus on top of their subscription.

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2 PS1 Games, One PS2 Game

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation by series creator Core Design and publisher Eidos Interactive — before the latter was acquired by Square Enix — is the fourth installment in the Lara Croft series, and the fourth best-selling game in the series. Upon release, it was only available on PC and PS1, and earned a 79 on GameRankings. A year later, Tomb Raider: Chronicles followed in 2000 as a PS1 exclusive at launch. Unfortunately, it was the worst game in the series to date, at this point, and by some margin, as evidenced by its 63 on GameRankings. Then came Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, which came three years after this in 2003 as a PS2 exclusive from the same pair as the previous two games. Unfortunately, it topped its predecessor and became the game’s worst game in the series, as evidenced by its 52 on GameRankings.

These games — at least the fifth and sixth games — weren’t great when they came out, and have only gotten worse over time. Most games from this era didn’t particularly age well. That said, those who have nostalgia for these titles will find the remaster does a decent job of bringing the games closer to modernity, but unfortunately, it doesn’t make them much better. This is reflected by the collection’s 70 on Metacritic.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.