SNES Game From 1992 Returns This Week on New Platforms

A Super Nintendo game that launched on the throwback console in 1992 is surprisingly returning this week on modern platforms. While the SNES was still somewhat new in 1992, the hardware had already received a number of stellar titles. Games like Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Street Fighter 2, and Super Mario World had all been released by this time, with plenty of other classics arriving in the years to follow. And while this returning SNES game isn’t nearly as popular as these others in mention, it’s still one that has become a cult-classic.

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Coming by way of Hamster Corporation, Syvalion is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch platforms on July 16th. Originally released in arcades in 1988, Syvalion is a side-scrolling shooter that puts players in control of a mechanized, golden dragon that navigates through lengthy mazes while battling foes. Developed by Taito, Syvalion was later brought to SNES consoles in 1992, but only ever saw a release for the console in Japan and Europe. As such, Syvalion is a Super Nintendo title that many in North America might not be familiar with, despite its previous popularity in other regions.

“Control the mechanical dragon Syvalion, navigate through the complex maze, and defeat the boss waiting at the goal,” says the game’s synopsis. “With maps and stories changing every playthrough, can you witness all 100+ unique endings?”

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Syvalion happens to be the latest game that has released by Hamster as part of the company’s ongoing “Arcade Archives” series. This program is dedicated to reviving arcade titles such as Syvalion that haven’t been playable on modern platforms nowadays.

While Syvalion’s mere release on new consoles is a pretty big deal, Hamster has also improved the game in new ways. Specifically, it has added a new Time Attack Mode that allows players to see how quickly they can complete the game. In addition, VRR support has been brought to Syvalion to allow it to run far better than before on SNES. Essentially, if you’re trying to play Syvalion in any capacity in 2026 or beyond, this new port will be the best way to do so, as it’s more in line with the original arcade iteration.

For those looking to snag Syvalion for themselves, the game’s price varies depending on the platform. The last-gen edition on PS4 and Nintendo Switch will go for $7.99, while those on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 can expect to pay $9.99. As for what’s next when it comes to Arcade Archives, Hamster hasn’t yet said, but we should see another new game joining this library next week.