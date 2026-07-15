Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Director Confirms Addition of Most-Requested Feature in Upcoming Update

While modest in comparison to the more recent bloated entries, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a relatively large game. But even though it only just came out, players are already begging for more content and updates. What lies in Resynced‘s future is still mostly a mystery, but it is at least getting one highly requested feature: New Game Plus.

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In an interview with Assassin’s Creed-heavy YouTuber JorRaptor, game director Richard Knight answered many questions from the community. Even though he was cagey on some of these inquiries, he was rather clear that New Game Plus was coming to this remade pirate game sometime in the future.

“This is the one thing I can say,” said Knight. “Yes, we are working on [New Game Plus] now for sure. It’s one of the first things, and [it’s] partly because [Assassin’s Creed] Shadows has already built their version, so it’s considered a low-risk feature for us.”

Knight also said the team was “still doing the work,” so he couldn’t promise an exact release date or even a nebulous window. However, he noted it was something he hoped the team could do “soon” and it was at the “top of the list.”

Shadows gave players exclusive rewards for going through New Game Plus, and Knight said he’d like to see something similar in Resynced. He said discussions need to happen within the team for that to happen since new weapons, for example, require new models and extra work. New rewards aren’t a done deal, but he said incentives like this were why he played Shadows on New Game Plus. Completing various missions the second time around in Shadows unlocked two swords — one for Naoe and one for Yasuke — but both were criticized for their high cost and low rewards, as their perks sucked money out of the player’s pocket upon activation and often weren’t worth the cash.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Is Getting More Support Later, Too

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Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag did not originally have New Game Plus. Assassin’s Creed Origins was the first entry to have New Game Plus and most of the games since have gotten it, with the exception of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft said it didn’t add New Game Plus to that Viking-rich entry because the “depth of the game gave [the team] limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.” It’s a vague statement, but it sounds like Valhalla‘s massive size may have made such a feature difficult to implement. Origins, Odyssey, Mirage, and Shadows, on the other hand, all received New Game Plus in post-launch updates, so Resynced will be joining that crew.

Knight wasn’t as definitive on what else could be coming to Resynced. He repeatedly said community feedback was important for where the team goes from here but noted how it was pretty early to talk about the game’s future, something he fell back on when pressed on the possibility of remaking Black Flag‘s expansion Freedom Cry, putting other Assassin outfits in Resynced, reimplementing Hidden Blade combat, including new takedown animations, adding a mission replay feature with more challenges, and more.

He was ever so slightly more direct about adding a Nightmare difficulty to Resynced, though, saying he couldn’t confirm or deny but recounted how many games in the series have had this hardcore setting. Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla, and Shadows all had Nightmare modes, while Mirage had a similar mode called Ultimate Assassin.

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