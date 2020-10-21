New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Screenshots Show Off Huge Fights

✖

New screenshots from the second part of the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC were shared this week to show off more of what’s coming in A New Power Awakens - Part 2. The images from the DLC corroborated some of the info we’ve seen attached to the content in the past by showing the Z Fighters facing off against iconic characters like Golden Frieza while also battling insane amounts of enemies in a new type of battle that’ll be added soon. A release date for the new DLC still has not been announced.

Bandai Namco shared the screenshots below on Wednesday to showcase what’s to come in A New Power Awakens – Part 2. The content will largely focus on Golden Frieza with Super Saiyan Blue versions of Goku and Vegeta fighting against the reborn villain with Frieza’s army apparently assisting him in the reimagined Dragon Ball scenarios.

The Frieza Force is threatening the Earth in the upcoming DLC for #DragonBall Z: Kakarot! This Fall, go into the new horde battles with the Z warriors and overcome Frieza and his squad with Z Combinations! ☄ pic.twitter.com/uNOUC6wbfq — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) October 21, 2020

One of the images shows Gohan, Goten, and Trunks teaming up for an attack, another has Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta fighting against Golden Frieza, and the last two show Piccolo and Super Saiyan Blue Goku fighting against massive hordes of enemies.

If you’ve been keeping up with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot info ahead of the reveal of these screenshots, you’ll be able to piece together how these screenshots fit in with the features planned for the DLC. Past magazine scans and translations of info have hinted at a horde-like mode where at least 100 enemies will fight against players. The last two images show what those fights will look like, and according to some of the details shared prior, there will be certain attacks that can wipe out several enemies at once to thin the numbers.

DBZ: KAKAROT New Information about DLC 2. V Jump Ryokutya Leaks.

No Release Date mentioned. Translations: @Inumaru08 pic.twitter.com/8IZNs6Iled — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) October 16, 2020

A new type of attack is also being added called “Z Combination” or something similar in the final product that’ll call in your support characters to assist you with a larger attack. The image of Gohan, Goten, and Trunks is almost certainly that new combat feature in action.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s new DLC A New Power Awakens – Part 2 is supposed to be out some time during Fall 2020 but does not yet have an exact release date.