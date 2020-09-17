Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC Will Add Golden Frieza

✖

A preview of the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC coming to the game later this year confirmed that Golden Frieza will be coming to the game when the content is released. Frieza’s most powerful form made an appearance in scans from the latest issue of V-Jump to show the gold and purple villain in combat in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Other details about the DLC were also confirmed like the return of the Ginyu Force in some fashion as well as the arrival of Super Saiyan Blue forms for Goku and Vegeta, though we knew about those Super Saiyan forms previously.

This new content that’s been shown only in the pages of V-Jump so far is expected to be Part 2 of A New Power Awakens, the first DLC to come to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot back in April. While Part 1 focused on content from the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie, it appears Part 2 will focus on Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ where Golden Frieza made his first appearance.

Twitter user Dragon Ball Hype who, exactly as their name suggests, shares Dragon Ball news, shared the image below on Twitter on Thursday to show off the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot form of Golden Frieza.

DBZ: KAKAROT - Proper & Full V Jump Scans! pic.twitter.com/OYahgDTugX — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) September 17, 2020

You’ll notice that the pages from the magazine also show the Ginyu Force doing their signature pose. While the group of fighters is intertwined with Frieza’s story, they didn’t make appearances themselves in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ since they were long gone at that point. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot already has a revival system in place for players to revisit old enemies, and as we’ve seen from Part 1 of the DLC, some liberties were taken with the storylines to create more original content. Because of this, it looks like we’ll be seeing the Ginyu Force again whenever Part 2 releases.

DBZ: Kakarot V Jump Leaks. SSB Vegeta and Goku, new skills!

(Thanks to: @DB_KR0914) pic.twitter.com/uBCZBH4B9Z — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) August 19, 2020

To match Frieza’s powerful form in the film, Goku and Vegeta used their Super Saiyan Blue forms. We’ve seen from V-Jump scans in the past that those Super Saiyan forms would be present in the DLC, and we can see them again in these latest images.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s DLC A New Power Awakens – Part 2 is scheduled to release some time this year.