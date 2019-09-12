Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Buu Arc Trailer and New Collector’s Edition Revealed

Today during Tokyo Game Show, Bandai Namco released a new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer, revealed the game’s collector’s edition, and confirmed when the title will release in the west. The new trailer, which can be peeped at the top of the article, is specifically a Buu Arc teaser. Meanwhile, the game will be releasing in the west one day after it does in Japan, meaning it will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 17, 2020. Not included in this large information and media dump was word of a Nintendo Switch port, which looks unlikely at this point, at least for launch.

Bandai Namco also detailed that the game will be available in different editions: a Deluxe edition, an Ultimate Edition, a Standard Edition, and a Collector’s Edition. The latter includes not only the game, but an exclusive diorama figure, a hardcover art book, and a collectible steelbook. Bandai Namco also noted a Season Pass will made available at some point. This will presumably come with the more expensive editions of the game. Pre-orders for the standard edition are live on Amazon with a 17% discount. Odds are the Collector’s Edition will go live via that link soon. In the meantime, it’s available to pre-order via Best Buy.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Collector’s Edition (PS4/XBO) up for preorder at Best Buy ($199.99) https://t.co/ibSs4PJBDr pic.twitter.com/Z5mrX47HLT — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 12, 2019

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next January. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of a rundown of its key features:

Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the ﬁrst time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge!

Don’t just fight as Goku. Live as Goku. Fish, ﬂfly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

