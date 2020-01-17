Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Player Gets The Game Early Thanks to Walmart

It can be pretty awesome when a retailer breaks street date. Not always, of course. There are some gamers that will take advantage of a broken street date to spoil those who might not be as fortunate. But, it’s hard not to be happy for someone that gets a game that they really, really wanted. Take, for example, Reddit user B-Ro_1995. The user scored a copy of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot when Walmart accidentally stocked it early. According to B-Ro_1995, the item was on the sales floor, but wouldn’t scan. The cashier, however, put the item in manually, and shortly after, the game was downloading to the user’s PS4.

One thing that makes B-Ro_1995’s story a little bit nicer is the fact that other Reddit users seem pretty happy for them! Instead of jealous posts in the comment section, users are exchanging stories about getting games they shouldn’t have before street date. The post currently has a 92% upvoted status. At this time, it’s unknown if other Walmart locations will similarly sell the game early. The fact that the cashier had to ring the game in manually means this is very likely an isolated incident. Thankfully, the wait is almost over for Dragon Ball Z fans!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is the latest game based on the beloved anime and manga franchise. The title is an action-RPG in which players take on the role of Goku as they play through major events from the series. The title faithfully recreates elements from the series, while adding new aspects, as well. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama even designed an exclusive new character, introduced in the game. The title is supposed to be available January 17th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Players that don’t want to wait much longer for the game to arrive can see if their local Walmart location has also stocked the game early, or they can check out the first hour of the game here.

Did you ever get a game before street date? Did you keep it to yourself, or lord it over your friends? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!