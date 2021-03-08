New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Will Feature Future Trunks

✖

Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed that the third piece of downloadable content for the popular anime video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will feature a new story arc for the title focusing on future Trunks, the child of Vegeta and Bulma. No definite release date beyond "early summer 2021" was announced for the new DLC, which is titled -TRUNKS- THE WARRIOR OF HOPE, but the trailer gives some idea of what players can expect.

If you are somehow not already familiar, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot largely follows the plot of the Dragon Ball Z manga and anime before it with a few additions here and there. The new DLC featuring Trunks seems to play with the arc after Android 17 and Android 18 wipe out the majority of the Z-Fighters in the wake of Goku's death. Given the small liberties that the game has taken in the past, it will be interesting to see just what the DLC includes.

TRUNKS THE WARRIOR OF HOPE will be the 3rd DLC for #DBZKakarot Journey into a future without Goku for a new story arc featuring Trunks! DLC 3 arrives early Summer 2021, are you looking forward to this new story? Order: https://t.co/qYiiHOHksA pic.twitter.com/dxN81BWvtu — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 7, 2021

Here's how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game's official website:

"Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe."

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. As noted above, the -TRUNKS- THE WARRIOR OF HOPE DLC is set to release in early summer 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime video game right here.

Have you had a chance to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for yourself yet? Are you excited to check out the new DLC coming to the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!