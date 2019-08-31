Dragon Ball Z Opening Has Been Perfectly Recreated In No Man’s Sky

Dragon Ball Z’s Japanese opening from the original 1989 anime is iconic. Some say it’s perfect. I used to agree, but now I know it’s not. A No Man’s Sky player has recreated the opening in the space-faring PS4, Xbox One, and PC game, and now I know what true perfection looks like. According to the creator, TBSStudios, the clip was made near the Galatic Hub, which is an in-game community of players that help newbies out and catalogue everything in the game’s massive universe.

“All planet shots were filmed near the GHub districts in NEXT, with the greenscreen parts filmed on a separate save- unfortunately, I had to delete my creative save to try out Beyond., writes TBSSudios over on Reddit. “Should’ve backed it up first.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the intro remade in No Man’s Sky. And below that, you can find the original to compare or just to inject some sweet nostalgia into your veins.

As you may know, since it’s hot mess of a launch a couple years ago, No Man’s Sky has rebounded. In fact, it has a a large player base, which is easily one of the most passionate bases in gaming right now. The game is pretty damn good. You should check it out, it’s almost a completely different game than it was at launch.

No Man’s Sky is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Below, you can read more about the space-faring survival game, courtesy of an official pitch from developer Hello Games:

“Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action. In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.

Thanks, Kotaku.