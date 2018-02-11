Dragon Quest Builders Gets a Fresh Launch Day Trailer for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo celebrated the official stateside Switch release of Dragon Quest Builders this week by releasing an all-new launch trailer, which explains everything that the player can do in the game’s vast, open world. Inspired by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s original game concept, Dragon Quest Builders expands the world of Dragon Quest and lets players forge their way forward in more ways than one. Check out the trailer below, then scroll on for details on everything there is to accomplish in this one.

Dragon Quest Builders puts players in the shoes of the Builder, a savior of sorts who seems to be the only person in the land of Alfegard that can rebuild and repair the devastation it has suffered from the wrath of the Dragonlord.

As towns and villages get better, new residents begin to settle there — but things get complicated when that happens as well, because the Dragonlord and his monstrous cohorts are hell-bent on ruining everything for everyone, and if their miserable built-in happiness radars detect a thriving town, they’ll immediately want to ruin it. That’s where the player comes in: to defend the various locations they’ve rebuilt and use the spoils of battle to make even more.

The game is packed with things to do, according to its official Nintendo Switch listing. Here’s everything you can accomplish, including a Switch-exclusive add-on for players new and old:

– Gather materials, craft items, and build towns to fulfill your destiny as the legendary Builder

As you build rooms and defenses, towns level up and residents grow stronger

– An open world adventure with real time battles against monsters and bosses

– Discover side quests, treasure chests, and building schematics during your travels

– Build to your hearts’ content in Terra Incognita, the free-build mode

– Battle waves of monsters at the arena in Terra Gladiatoria

– Upload your creations online or download buildings made by other players

– Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version: Gather special materials with the Great Sabrecub to unlock retro customization options, including the Dragon Quest Game Pack.

Dragon Quest Builders is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PlayStation 3.