Dragon Quest Fans Share Their Favorite Memories for the Game's 34th Anniversary

On May 27th, 1986, Dragon Quest arrived on the Japanese Famicom. Released by Enix, the game played a major role in introducing newcomers to the RPG genre. There were RPGs before Dragon Quest, but the title had a massive impact on the genre that is still felt. Since then, the series has seen a plethora of games, spin-offs, merchandise, and more. This year will even see the release of a new anime, and the first of three new games based on the show! After 34 years, the series shows no sign of slowing down, and fans have used the anniversary as an opportunity to share their love of the franchise.

Are you a fan of the Dragon Quest franchise? What's your favorite entry in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see how fans are celebrating 34 years of Dragon Quest!