Dragon Quest Fans Share Their Favorite Memories for the Game's 34th Anniversary
On May 27th, 1986, Dragon Quest arrived on the Japanese Famicom. Released by Enix, the game played a major role in introducing newcomers to the RPG genre. There were RPGs before Dragon Quest, but the title had a massive impact on the genre that is still felt. Since then, the series has seen a plethora of games, spin-offs, merchandise, and more. This year will even see the release of a new anime, and the first of three new games based on the show! After 34 years, the series shows no sign of slowing down, and fans have used the anniversary as an opportunity to share their love of the franchise.
The series has appeared on a lot of platforms over the years!
34 years ago on this day, the original Dragon Warrior was released in Japan, so happy Dragon Quest Day!
I grew up playing 1, 2, and 4 on the nes, and now own every main title in some form.
1-4 nes— Kigalas gaming/music - lurking in the shadows (@Kigalas) May 27, 2020
3, 5-6 mobile
7-9 3DS
11 PS4#DragonQuestCelebrationDay
It's never too late to discover a good series.
Happy Dragon Quest Day! 34 years ago today DQ1 released on the Famicom!
Even thought my first Dragon Quest game was 9, I have gone back and played mostly every main line game. Here's to whatever comes next! #DragonQuestCelebrationDay #dragonquest pic.twitter.com/DVLinbTzlf— Steven (@Nuttyink) May 27, 2020
Dragon Quest has meant a lot to fans around the world.
Happy Dragon Quest Day! This series is one of my favorite JRPG franchises. At its best it epitomizes everything I love about the genre. pic.twitter.com/XpFcOlO9lX— BenalKamenRiderKuugaIsNowAvailableInAmerica! (@Benalkazar) May 28, 2020
Many fans took the opportunity to share their art.
It's Dragon Quest Day, Happy 34th Anniversary!#DragonQuestCelebrationDay #Erdrick pic.twitter.com/1q8eqmjZwT— Taikwy (@Taikwy) May 27, 2020
Love those Slimes.
#DQWeek2020 #DragonQuestCelebrationDay #ドラクエ34周年
It’s the 34th Anniversary for Dragon Quest! It’s amazing how this series is still going and how it defined an entire genre. Happy Dragon Quest Day everyone! pic.twitter.com/gYrkohqedf— 𝕽𝕽 | LastAtari 🇲🇽 (@LastAtari) May 27, 2020
Everyone seems to have a favorite (or three)!
It's Dragon Quest Day ✨— Sherry Arbour (@KitsuneHawk) May 27, 2020
Go play Dragon Quest III, IV, or V (or, if you want a more modern entry, VIII or XI)
Experience some of the series' best--I've stuck with it for a decade for good reason.
That's one heck of a collection.
#DragonQuestCelebrationDay #DQWeek2020 #ドラクエ34周年 Happy Dragon Quest Day pic.twitter.com/tIQapbK2f6— Yui (@YuiKoyasu00) May 27, 2020
The impact the series has had is immeasurable.
Happy Dragon Quest Day! 💙
I hope everyone takes a moment to think about how influential and important Dragon Quest has been to gaming.
And even outside influence it has had on games, I appreciate all of the friends I've made because of it 😢#DragonQuestCelebrationDay— Aurailen ~ King Slime (@Aurailen) May 27, 2020
