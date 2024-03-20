Dragon's Dogma 2 Launch Times, Preorder Bonuses, and What Comes in Each Special Edition
Here's everything you need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2 before it launches.
Fans have been waiting more than a decade for developer Capcom to return to the Dragon's Dogma franchise. Many started to assume that Dragon's Dogma 2 would never happen, but it was finally announced in 2022. Now, Dragon's Dogma 2 is nearly here, bringing an MMORPG-like world to a single-player experience. With this quickly becoming such an anticipated event, you'll want to know exactly which edition to buy and when Dragon's Dogma 2 officially launches. Below, we've collected all of that information in one helpful place.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Launch Times
Dragon's Dogma 2 is almost upon us, Arisen.— Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 19, 2024
We've created a handy launch map that shows when owners of the digital version can expect to embark on their grand adventure! #DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/rm4Ui792Gn
You might first assume that Dragon's Dogma 2's launch time is fairly standard. Players might need to account for time zones, but it's usually a relatively standard affair. However, Capcom has made things slightly confusing by introducing different launch times for Steam compared to consoles. Here's a breakdown:
Steam
- March 21st @ 5:00 p.m. PT
- March 21st @ 8:00 p.m. ET
- March 22nd @ midnight GMT
- March 22nd @ 9 a.m. JST
Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5
- March 21st @ 9 p.m. PT
- March 22nd @ midnight ET
- March 22nd @ midnight GMT
- March 22nd @ midnight JST
Dragon's Dogma 2 Preorder Bonuses and Special Editions
As with most games these days, Dragon's Dogma 2 comes with preorder bonuses to incentivize you to plonk down your cash early. There's also a Deluxe Edition that you can purchase for $10 extra on top of the $69.99 standard edition price. Buying that gets you access to a few extra pieces of content. Unlike other recent games, it does not get you early access, meaning everyone will be hopping into Dragon's Dogma 2 at the same time. Here is what you get from preorders and the Deluxe Edition:
Standard Preorder
- Superior Weapons Quartet (described as "a boon in early battles," gives you four extra weapons for your character's starting moments)
Deluxe Edition Preorder
- Superior Weapons Quartet
- Explorer's Camping Kit – Camping Gear
- Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds
- Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item
- Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift
- Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations
- Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol
- Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor
- Wakestone – Restore the dead to life
- 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift
That's everything you need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2 before it launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 22nd. Of course, with a few days left to wait, you can get a tease of what's coming by checking out the game's robust character creator. Not only is it a fun way to mess around with Capcom's creation tools, but it'll save you time when Dragon's Dogma 2 launches, getting you into the action much more quickly.0comments