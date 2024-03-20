Dragon's Dogma 2 Launch Times, Preorder Bonuses, and What Comes in Each Special Edition

Fans have been waiting more than a decade for developer Capcom to return to the Dragon's Dogma franchise. Many started to assume that Dragon's Dogma 2 would never happen, but it was finally announced in 2022. Now, Dragon's Dogma 2 is nearly here, bringing an MMORPG-like world to a single-player experience. With this quickly becoming such an anticipated event, you'll want to know exactly which edition to buy and when Dragon's Dogma 2 officially launches. Below, we've collected all of that information in one helpful place.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Launch Times

Dragon's Dogma 2 is almost upon us, Arisen.

We've created a handy launch map that shows when owners of the digital version can expect to embark on their grand adventure! #DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/rm4Ui792Gn — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 19, 2024

You might first assume that Dragon's Dogma 2's launch time is fairly standard. Players might need to account for time zones, but it's usually a relatively standard affair. However, Capcom has made things slightly confusing by introducing different launch times for Steam compared to consoles. Here's a breakdown:

Steam

March 21st @ 5:00 p.m. PT

March 21st @ 8:00 p.m. ET

March 22nd @ midnight GMT

March 22nd @ 9 a.m. JST

Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5

March 21st @ 9 p.m. PT

March 22nd @ midnight ET

March 22nd @ midnight GMT

March 22nd @ midnight JST

Dragon's Dogma 2 Preorder Bonuses and Special Editions

As with most games these days, Dragon's Dogma 2 comes with preorder bonuses to incentivize you to plonk down your cash early. There's also a Deluxe Edition that you can purchase for $10 extra on top of the $69.99 standard edition price. Buying that gets you access to a few extra pieces of content. Unlike other recent games, it does not get you early access, meaning everyone will be hopping into Dragon's Dogma 2 at the same time. Here is what you get from preorders and the Deluxe Edition:

Standard Preorder

Superior Weapons Quartet (described as "a boon in early battles," gives you four extra weapons for your character's starting moments)

Deluxe Edition Preorder

Superior Weapons Quartet

Explorer's Camping Kit – Camping Gear

Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Wakestone – Restore the dead to life

1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

That's everything you need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2 before it launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 22nd. Of course, with a few days left to wait, you can get a tease of what's coming by checking out the game's robust character creator. Not only is it a fun way to mess around with Capcom's creation tools, but it'll save you time when Dragon's Dogma 2 launches, getting you into the action much more quickly.