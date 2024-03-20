Dragon's Dogma 2 Launch Times, Preorder Bonuses, and What Comes in Each Special Edition

Here's everything you need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2 before it launches.

By Ricky Frech

Fans have been waiting more than a decade for developer Capcom to return to the Dragon's Dogma franchise. Many started to assume that Dragon's Dogma 2 would never happen, but it was finally announced in 2022. Now, Dragon's Dogma 2 is nearly here, bringing an MMORPG-like world to a single-player experience. With this quickly becoming such an anticipated event, you'll want to know exactly which edition to buy and when Dragon's Dogma 2 officially launches. Below, we've collected all of that information in one helpful place.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Launch Times

You might first assume that Dragon's Dogma 2's launch time is fairly standard. Players might need to account for time zones, but it's usually a relatively standard affair. However, Capcom has made things slightly confusing by introducing different launch times for Steam compared to consoles. Here's a breakdown:

Steam

  • March 21st @ 5:00 p.m. PT
  • March 21st @ 8:00 p.m. ET
  • March 22nd @ midnight GMT
  • March 22nd @ 9 a.m. JST

Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5

  • March 21st @ 9 p.m. PT
  • March 22nd @ midnight ET
  • March 22nd @ midnight GMT
  • March 22nd @ midnight JST

Dragon's Dogma 2 Preorder Bonuses and Special Editions

As with most games these days, Dragon's Dogma 2 comes with preorder bonuses to incentivize you to plonk down your cash early. There's also a Deluxe Edition that you can purchase for $10 extra on top of the $69.99 standard edition price. Buying that gets you access to a few extra pieces of content. Unlike other recent games, it does not get you early access, meaning everyone will be hopping into Dragon's Dogma 2 at the same time. Here is what you get from preorders and the Deluxe Edition:

Standard Preorder

  • Superior Weapons Quartet (described as "a boon in early battles," gives you four extra weapons for your character's starting moments)

Deluxe Edition Preorder

  • Superior Weapons Quartet
  • Explorer's Camping Kit – Camping Gear
  • Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds
  • Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item
  • Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift
  • Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations
  • Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol
  • Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor
  • Wakestone – Restore the dead to life
  • 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

That's everything you need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2 before it launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 22nd. Of course, with a few days left to wait, you can get a tease of what's coming by checking out the game's robust character creator. Not only is it a fun way to mess around with Capcom's creation tools, but it'll save you time when Dragon's Dogma 2 launches, getting you into the action much more quickly.

0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of