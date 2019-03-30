Sony Is Taking The Entire ‘Driveclub’ Series Off The PlayStation Store This August

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) quietly announced that it is taking down the severs for every Driveclub game, and will stop selling them on the PlayStation Store. More specifically, Sony is ending server support for Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes on March 31. Thankfully though it’s not the March 31 that is only two days away, but March 31 next year, so March 31, 2020.

With the servers shutting down, all online features will cease, this includes online multiplayer modes. You will still be able to play the games in single player offline modes, however, multiplayer is a significant amount of each game, so if you want to enjoy that, you have until March 31, 2020. Sony provides the following outline of what this means:

You will not be able to:

Use your season pass online.

Represent your Club online in multiplayer events or tours.

Play online multiplayer and compete in challenges.

Create your own events.

Compete in leader boards, or share stats and player progress.

You will be able to:

Use your season pass on all single player and offline modes.

Continue to play all game (DC, DC VR and DC Bikes) and DLC single player functionality in offline mode.

Earn trophies in single player / offline mode.

Meanwhile, to accompany this announcement, Playstation will cease selling all three games and all content related to the three games — DLC and season passes — on August 31, 2019.

But that’s not all: Sony is also ending multiplayer server support for StarBlood Arena, a PlayStation 4 game with PlayStation VR support. Multiplayer and all online features will no longer be available starting July 25, 2019. This means the game will not be playable after this date, because online is required to play.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has not issued any further statement on the development, but as you would expect, many Driveclub and PlayStation fans aren’t pleased.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you play any of these games? Will you be sad to see them go?

