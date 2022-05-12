Dune Survival Game in Development from Conan Exiles Dev

✖

Following the success of the 2021 film, Dune is now a proper mainstream franchise. Although there have been films, shows, and games before, none reached the meteoric success as Denis Villeneuve's film. Dune has always been a beloved sci-fi story, serving as inspiration for some of the greatest stories in the genre like Star Wars. With that said, many considered the book unadaptable for an extensive amount of time and the troubled film adaptations only helped cement that belief. The 2021 film, however, showed that it was possible to transport audiences to that world outside of the confines of a book and now, game developers are taking advantage of the new interest in the series.

Coming off the back of the recently released Dune: Spice Wars, a new strategy game set in the sci-fi world created by Frank Herbert, Funcom has confirmed it has another Dune game in the works. The developer announced it is hiring for a new survival game set in the Dune universe and released a couple of atmospheric pieces of concept art and renders to give fans an idea of what the team is hoping to achieve. Funcom is also responsible for the successful survival game Conan Exiles. As of right now, there's no word on a release date, platforms, or even a title, but it is an exciting prospect. The world of Dune is ripe for the gaming medium and it seems like Funcom will be using the momentum of the IP to take advantage of this potential. It's unlikely this will have anything to do with the films themselves, though.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Christopher Walken would be playing Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV in Dune Part II. The film is expected to begin shooting this summer and continue the story that was left on a cliffhanger in the first film. Director Dennis Villeneuve will return to make the film and will bring the likes of Josh Brolin, Timothee Chalamet, and many other stars back for the highly-anticipated film. Dune Part II is slated to release on October 23rd, 2023.

