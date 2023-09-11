Dungeons & Dragons Funko Pops Add 3-Pack and Super-Sized Exclusives
A D&D Vecna, Mind Flayer, and Demogorgon 3-Pop pack and super-sized Bahamut have dropped at GameStop.
New Dungeons & Dragons Funko Pops couldn't wait until this week's Wednesday drop day. Indeed, a D&D Vecna, Mind Flayer, and Demogorgon 3-Pop pack has launched alongside a super-sized metallic platinum Bahamut. If memory serves, only the Demogorgon is a new figure in the 3-pack (not to be confused with a million Pops from Stranger Things), with the Vecna and Mind Flayer Pops being previous releases.
You can pre-order the Bahamut Funko Pop here at GameStop for $24.99. The Vecna, Mind Flayer, and Demogorgon 3-pack is available here at GameStop for $39.99 while they last.
In other Dungeons & Dragons merch news, there are some big deals happening on Amazon right now for D&D books. One of the best D&D deals going is happening on the Monster Manual core rulebook, which is on sale here on Amazon for only $19.86 at the time of writing. You can also get the Rules Expansion Gift set which collects Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, Xanathar's Guide to Everything, and Monsters of the Multiverse plus a DM Screen for 59% off.
You can find many of the Dungeons & Dragons deals right here on Amazon, but we've highlighted some of the best options below. Beyond that you'll find the current state of the latest D&D pre-orders and new releases, most of which are heavily discounted at the time of writing.
-
D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist – 70% off
- D&D Monster Manual (Core Rulebook) – 60% off
-
Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft - 67% off
- Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set – 59% off
- Candlekeep Mysteries – 52% off
- Tales From The Yawning Portal – 50% off
- Keys from the Golden Vault – 50% off