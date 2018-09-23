Legendary Dragon Supplement Looks to Make ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Encounters Extraordinary

Jetpack 7 has launched a Kickstarter to raise funds for their next publication, a supplement that gives DMs unique “legendary” dragons for their next session of Dungeons & Dragons.

Whether its stopping a red dragon from ravaging a small town, or haggling with a gold dragon over an ancient artifact, dragons always make for some of the best encounters in Dungeons & Dragons. Now, the publishing company Jetpack 7 is raising money for a new book that gives DMs even more options the next time they want to bring a dragon to wreak some havoc into their campaign.

Legendary Dragons will reveal 12 unique “legendary” dragons, each with their own history and motivations. DMs can easily insert these dragons into their game, or modify them for their own purposes.

In addition, Legendary Dragons will also have a ton of dragon-related features. Not only will the book have new types of hydras, drakes, and wyverns, it will also have options for players looking to become dragon hunters or use dragon components with their spells.

Legendary Dragons will be written by a team that includes some of the rising stars of the RPG industry. James Haeck (co-writer of the recently released Waterdeep: Dragon Heist adventure), Dan Dillon (contributor to Kobold Press’s Creature Codex and Tome of Beasts), Cody Lewis, and Jim Pinto will all contribute to the new book.

Jetpack 7 has a history of fun supplements that add plenty of new twists and content for D&D Fifth Edition play. Their Masters and Minions book was fantastic and provided DMs with lots of great options for bosses in their homebrew campaigns.

Legendary Dragons has already reached its initial Kickstarter goal, but there are plenty of stretch goals to unlock, all of which will add new content to the book. Publication is expected in summer 2019.