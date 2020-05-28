Dungeons & Dragons Movie Directors Describe Wizards of the Coast’s Role

✖

While the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie might have been recently delayed to 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the work on it continues, and according to directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, that includes the help of Wizards of the Coast, the company behind the tabletop game that the movie is based on. It should not be shocking to learn that Wizards of the Coast is involved, of course, but the extent of its involvement itself is notable.

"We haven't been accosted by players yet, but we are working with the Wizards of the Coast, the brand holders of D&D," Goldstein told The Hollywood Reporter when asked whether anyone like, say, known Dungeons & Dragons aficionado and actor Joe Manganiello had contacted them. "They are the experts. We have people there that we work with and it's pretty helpful, because as much as we know about D&D, it's a drop in the bucket compared to the 45 years of lore that's out there, so these guys are such a resource. If we need a particular spell that a [high]-level wizard could do, they could give us a list. It's a lot of fun."

As part of the same interview, the directors also revealed the tone of the movie, noting that they "want it to be fun" in addition to a few other details. "It's not an out and out comedy," Goldstein said, "but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures."

Dungeons & Dragons, the movie, is set to be released on May 27, 2022. It is set to be directed, as noted above, by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. No cast or exact plot details have been announced as of yet, and it sounds like casting is still underway. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.