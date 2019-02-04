The Epic ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Red Dragon Trophy Plaque is Back

WizKids first launched their massive Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon trophy plaque back in 2016 and it sold out quickly. That’s not surprising because this elaborate, hand-painted beast measures a whopping 32-inches tall x 24-inches deep x 18-inches wide. Needless to say, it would make quite a statement in a game room.

The Red Dragon trophy plaque came back in early 2017 for another successful run, but has been hard to find since then. However, you can pre-order one on Entertainment Earth for $389.99 with free shipping in the U.S., and it should arrive on your doorstep sometime later this month. First off, that’s the cheapest we’ve seen this piece go for by $60. Plus, free shipping on an item that weighs 14 to 16 pounds is an amazing bonus (the box weighs 31 pounds total, apparently).

If you want to complete the set, note that you can get the Mind Flayer and Black Dragon trophy plaques from Amazon for $402.35 and $450 respectively. The Beholder version is also on backorder via Entertainment Earth for $449.90 with free shipping. The Mind Flayer plaque is available via Entertainment Earth as well (in the event that it sells out on Amazon).

On a related note, Gloomhaven is widely considered to be the best board game on the market and a must-have for D&D fans. It’s also not cheap at between $130 and $140 if you actually manage to find it in stock. However Amazon is running a deal on the game that drops the price to only $109.93 ($21% off). Plus, it’s actually in stock and ready to ship for free. Note that the price and stock levels of Gloomhaven tend to fluctuate wildly, so jump on this deal before it disappears again.

Not only that, the removable sticker set is on sale for for $9.29 (28% off). It contains “a replacement for every map, achievement, and enhancement sticker in the core game, and also includes replacement seals for character boxes, secret envelopes, and the town records book.” You can even pre-order the Forgotten Circles expansion with shipping slated for April 15th. It includes 20 new scenarios that take place after the original Gloomhaven campaign. The expansion is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

As noted, Gloomhaven is a must-have game for Dungeons and Dragons fans. If you love D&D, odds are you’ll love the massive 20-pound board game beast that is Gloomhaven. No DM required! The official description for the game is available below.

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.“

